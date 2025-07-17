Ubisoft and Netflix finally commit to a live action Assassin’s Creed series

Announced nearly 5 years ago, Ubisoft and Netflix are finally ready to move ahead with that live-action Assassin’s Creed series that they teased all that time ago.

They have secured Roberto Patino (known for DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) as creators, showrunners and executive producers at this time, and that’s all we know. No actors or other talent have been attached to the project as of yet, but we’re sure that’ll be announced in due time. In the meantime, get ready for the upcoming Fall 2025 release of the Splinter Cell: Deathwatch series for Netflix.

Read up on all the details of what was announced regarding the live-action Assassin’s Creed, and stay tuned!

Netflix has officially greenlit the live-action Assassin’s Creed series, with Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) set as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The Assassin’s Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” said Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television. “We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.”

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” said Wiener and Patino in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

“When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President, Scripted Series. “Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

In 2020, Ubisoft and Netflix announced they entered into an agreement to develop content based on the globally popular Assassin’s Creed video game franchise. This live-action adaptation is the first series to be developed under the agreement. In addition to Wiener and Patino, the show is executive produced by Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Matt O’Toole.

Netflix will also be the home of the highly anticipated Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, coming out this fall.