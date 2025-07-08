8BitDo celebrates their 12th anniversary with a new controller offering

Seems like so many moons ago, a good wireless SNES controller was a pipedream in the minds of retro gamers everywhere. Then a company called 8BitDo stepped up and released their SN30 controller and players around the world were able to cut the cord.

As the company celebrates their 12th birthday, they have announced that they have teamed up with Game Outlet Europe to distribute their latest multiplatform controller, the Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller across Europe.

Starting on August 13th, retrogamers in Europe can order this controller which features TMR (Tunnelling Magnetoresistance) joysticks which supposedly outperforms and outlasts Hall Effect joysticks, face buttons which can be removed and attached via magnets (In case you need A to be on the right side or vice versa) as well as programmable profiles via the company’s Ultimate Software V2, so you can customize the controller to your liking.

The controller comes in Purple, Grey and G-Classic colorways and comes with a charging dock which is an accessory that has become commonplace with the company’s more premium items.

Learn more about the controller on the company’s product page linked here (Ed’s Note: and pre-order it on Amazon directly, here).

