Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay trailer, open beta info, new game details have been unleashed

As promised, EA and Battlefield Studios totally blew the lid off of the all-important multiplayer experience for Battlefield 6 earlier today.

So everything we know about the title now includes… an official release date of October 10th, 2025 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, details for the full single player campaign, first info for the selection of new and returning multiplayer modes and massive, detailed new maps, and more. The familiar class system returns of course, in enhanced form, with Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer roles and class-specific gadgets, weapons and training. As for features and systems, the game is built around the all-new “Kinesthetic Combat System” which provides realistic movement and gameplay, and they introduced a “Drag and Revive” mechanism along with the ability to mount weapons on walls for stability, among others bells and whistles and refinements.

And for those who want to get your hands on the game before launch, EA announced a “Biggest Ever Open Beta” that will begin in August, with info for signups right here.

So make sure to check out the new trailer below and game details and all that too. Stay tuned for more media, info and all that soon.

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer:



Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, during a live global multiplayer reveal event, Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios unveiled Battlefield 6™, the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Launching on October 10, Battlefield 6 is available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store). During the blockbuster event, Battlefield Studios provided a first look at new and returning multiplayer modes, a tantalizing sneak peak of the global scale blockbuster Single Player campaign and of course the evolution of Battlefield Portal. The year is 2027. The world is on the edge of chaos. After a high-profile assassination shocks the world, major European countries have left NATO, while the US and its allies grapple with the fallout. A massive private military corporation unafraid to cross lines, with deep pockets and the latest tech, looks to fill the power vacuum. This army is PAX ARMATA. What’s left of NATO is in tatters, wounded and battered. This is the world of Battlefield 6. Battlefield 6 introduces a host of new features, including the all-new Kinesthetic Combat System, which brings enhancements to movement and gunplay. This gives players an unprecedented level of mobility, offering new tactical options such as Drag and Revive to pull teammates out of danger and back from the brink, and mounting weapons on walls to reduce recoil. The iconic class system returns better than ever, with Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer, empowering players to define their role on the battlefield. The four roles have been enhanced, designed to empower players to push their team towards victory, each with class-specific gadgets, signature weapons and dedicated training. Destruction also returns, but enhanced to offer an unparalleled level of freedom, letting players transform the combat zone, to create new paths, flank enemies and dominate the battle. Battlefield 6 will launch with a robust package of multiplayer modes and maps, taking the fight around the world from Egypt, to Gibraltar and the streets of New York. Each map features multiple combat zones, hand-crafted and tailored to suit specific modes, ensuring each fight is designed to compliment the player experience and provide a variety of play options. Fan favorite multiplayer modes return in Battlefield 6, with classic staples making an appearance, including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Players will also experience a host of fast-paced and intense first-person shooter staples, including Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination and King of the Hill. While a brand new mode called Escalation sees two teams fight to capture strategic control points. “We knew when we set out to create the future of Battlefield, we had to nail the fundamentals of what players have loved about the series for more than 20 years,” said Byron Beede, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Battlefield. “We’re back in our all-out warfare playground, with four world-class teams developing the game as a single squad known as Battlefield Studios. Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect have put their heart and soul into this next Battlefield and we’re thrilled to have shared our first look with you today and can’t wait to see you playing next weekend during the Open Beta.” Battlefield 6 also launches with an all-new and improved iteration of Portal – the creative toolset that lets you redraw the lines of war. Portal is more powerful and streamlined than ever before, giving players brand new tools to create completely unique content called Community Experiences. Ambitious post-launch support will continue to add more modes, maps, weapons, and other features to the game on a consistent basis. “I’ve worked on a lot of titles over the years and can confidently say that Battlefield 6 is something special,” said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President. “We can’t wait to show more of Battlefield 6’s intense tactical combat and epic warfare in the months to come, leading up to its release on October 10.” Battlefield’s biggest Open Beta ever goes LIVE for two weekends from August 9 through August 10 and from August 14 through 17. Fans will have the chance to join the Open Beta two days early on August 7, by watching some of their favorite streamers play the game. The beta allows players to experience several of the multiplayer modes and maps and is available across all available platforms. Visit the following link to find out more here. Watch all the video content released during today’s reveal event at ea.com/news. Visit us on Battlefield.com. Join the official Battlefield community channels over at discord.gg/Battlefield. Follow us on @Battlefield to stay informed on the latest updates, and @BattlefieldCom for the rollout of live updates.