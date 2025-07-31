Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted set to sprout onto consoles, PC this Fall

Yes, there were tons of announcements during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this morning, but as big Plants vs. Zombies fans we were obviously also excited for the reveal of Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, which is an enhanced, remastered release of the original strategy title that started it all.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is in the works courtesy of EA and PopCap Studios (creators of the original release back in the day) for pretty much all consoles and PC, and it’ll be bringing PvZ fans upscaled HD visuals, local co-op and PvP modes, and what sounds like plenty of new content. The title will release on October 23th, 2025 for all platforms, and as expected, there are some pre-order bonuses already available for those who choose to do so.

See the announcement trailer and some screens, along with the first set of details below.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted screens:



Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Official Announcement Trailer:



Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted™ Official Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The Zombies are back and ready for Brainz! Today, PopCap Studios and Electronic Arts Inc., creators of the beloved Plants vs. Zombies franchise, announced the return of the iconic original strategy game with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted. The fan favorite backyard brawler is turning a new leaf in this remastered edition – reviving the zany backyard battles players know and love with upscaled HD graphics, local co-op and PvP modes and even more wacky content for the Plants vs. Zombies’ legion of fans. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted takes players back to the yard where it all started, combining strategic action-packed battles and all-new game modes with never-before-seen elements of franchise history for frantic, unforgettable fun. New features include: Team up with a friend for local co-op or play against each other in PvP mode for a chaotic, unforgettable adventure.

Test your brainz in Cloudy Day Mode, a brand new game feature limiting sunlight and planting abilities for a unique challenge.

Enjoy classic minigames along with the series’ signature lane-based defense mode.

Discover a treasure trove of never-before-seen Plants vs. Zombies archive content to understand how Plants vs. Zombies took over the world! Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted will be available on October 23, 2025 for EA app, Epic Games Store, Steam, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Pre-order* today to receive a Peashooter 8-bit skin to take your game to the next level.