Nintendo eShop Update – Let the Sparks Fly!, Battle Rockets, Missile Command Delta

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection titles and content for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles hitting the Nintendo eShop today and/or soon, including Let the Sparks Fly!, Battle Rockets, Super Mario Strikers GameCube (for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members), Missile Command Delta and many others (including a few other 4th of July sounding titles).
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Super Mario Strikers – It’s an all-out soccer brawl! Hit the pitch with Mario and friends as they clash in this extreme soccer game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005. With simple controls, you can jump right into matches that unfold with white-hot speed and hone your techniques. Use familiar items like shells and mushrooms to give yourself a boost, but the real key to winning is the Super Strike: a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! The Super Mario Strikers game is available today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members1 on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Let the Sparks Fly! – It’s almost Independence Day, and Nintendo has a variety of games to help you ignite the holiday fun this weekend! Hop onto Animal Crossing: New Horizons to watch the Fireworks Show with your fellow islanders. Or, unleash your creativity in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and launch a rocket of your own design into the skies of Hyrule. If you just want to partake in some pure explosive fun, hop onto Fortnite and jump straight into the action with Blitz Royale! From cozy island nights to sky-high adventures, add a little extra sparkle to your weekend with Nintendo.
Pre-orders:
- WWE 2K25 – Rule beyond the ring anytime, anywhere! WWE 2K25 brings you an unparalleled lineup of Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers spanning generations. Take control of your Superstar from the women’s or men’s divisions in a singular multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens and other Superstars infiltrate NXT to take control of the entire WWE universe. The game features new brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters and more — plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars! WWE 2K25 launches July 23 for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order WWE 2K25 Standard Edition today and receive Wyatt Sicks Pack through July 22. WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition and WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition are also available for pre-order today on Nintendo eShop.
- Monument Valley 3 – Set sail for adventure in this brand-new story in the award-winning Monument Valley series. Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. Play as Noor and navigate gorgeous, changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. With her village threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course and discover her strength in this stunning, emotional adventure. Monument Valley 3 launches July 22 on Nintendo Switch. Pre-order is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Double Deluxe – More tunes from the Mushroom Kingdom are headed your way: The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Jump in and enjoy bouncy tracks from both the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Summer Sale – Dial up the fun with a wave of deals on select games from now until July 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Shop now on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/summer-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Peace of Mind 3
- Aery – Titans of the Future
- All The Words She Wrote – Available July 4
- An Aisling
- Arcade Archives CRAZY BALLOON
- Battle Rockets
- Beat of Life
- BMX CITY RUN
- Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art
- CRYKEN part4
- EGGCONSOLE FRAY PC-9801
- Escape Game: The Kitty The Vacant Lot
- Fool’s Pub
- Golf Up Bundle – Available July 4
- Missile Command Delta – Available July 8
- Music Drive: Chase the Beat
- Myst House – Available July 5
- Pet Show – Available July 5
- Poly Bridge 3
- Pro Blackjack – Available July 4
- RISE & IRONFALL – VD-dev Legacy Pack
- Slender Threads
- The Final Payphone
- Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights – Available July 9
- Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia
- Unwording
- Zombie Scream
