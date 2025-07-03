Nintendo eShop Update – Let the Sparks Fly!, Battle Rockets, Missile Command Delta

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection titles and content for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles hitting the Nintendo eShop today and/or soon, including Let the Sparks Fly!, Battle Rockets, Super Mario Strikers GameCube (for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members), Missile Command Delta and many others (including a few other 4th of July sounding titles).

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.