The House of the Dead 2: Remake is set to blast onto the Switch, PC in August

The remake of Sega’s beloved arcade light gun shooter sequel, The House of the Dead 2, now officially has a release date after being initially announced back in January for the Nintendo Switch and PC by publisher Forever Entertainment.

There no new media or a fresh trailer though for the MegaPixel Studio-developed remake, so you’ll need to be satisfied with the news of a August 7th, 2025 release on the eShop, Steam and also GoG and the $24.99 price point.

Check out the latest details below.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way. Story:

In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures. Game Features: Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

Modern graphics

Gameplay faithful to the original game

Co-op mode

Multiple endings and branching levels Various Game Modes: Classic Campaign: Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

Boss Mode: Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

Training Mode: Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.