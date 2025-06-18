March to the beat of this fresh new Patapon 1+2 Replay overview trailer!

Patapon, most definitely our very favorite rhythm strategy PSP series ever, is coming to the PS5, Nintendo Switch consoles and the PC courtesy of Bandai Namco this summer. So to prep players for that unending and dramatic march the publisher has dropped off a fresh new trailer for fans to check out!

The trailer shows off a 5+ minute overview of the experience, which does a great job at explaining the gameplay loop, but honestly it’s worth trying to get a feel for the unique rhythm strategy action. We’re not sure why Patapon 3 isn’t part of the package here, though 1+2 will offer plenty of hours of gameplay for sure.

Patapon 1+2 Replay is set for a July 11th, 2025 release.

Get ready to march! PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY has a new trailer to show off the latest about its gameplay and enhanced features. In PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, players act as the Mighty One, guiding the Patapons, a tribe of fierce warrior spirits, towards the “Earthend” using rhythmic beats to drum out marching orders. Build the perfect team by choosing from various classes of Patapons and enhancing them by combining items acquired from the battlefield, with more than 400 types of equipment to build the strongest units and lead the tribe to glorious victory. PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY also comes with new support functions that keep the appeal of the original games, while making the gameplay visually enhanced and more accessible. New features include a drum command always on display, a skip function for some scenarios, input timing delay settings, and new three-level difficulty adjustment. PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY will release on July 11 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.