Steam reveals the top 50 demos of their latest Next Fest

This past week players looking to try something new were met with a smorgasbord of demos as PC games marketplace Steam held the June 2025 Edition of their Next Fest event. Hundreds of demos from upcoming games were highlighted and players were encouraged to try and wishlist titles that piqued their interest. While the festivities have come to an end (some demos still remain up), the platform revealed the 50 most played demos during the event.

Leading off the list is a surprising entry, Nexon’s Vindictus: Defying Fate, spin off of the MMO Vindictus. The other entries of the top 5 were Wildgate, Jump Ship, Mimesis and Dead as Disco. It says a lot about the breadth and the variety of the PC games market of these 5 titles, I’m only vaguely acquainted with one of them, (I’ve seen Dead as Disco via social media) or maybe it just says I’m bad at my job…

Other highlights of this top 50 are Devolver Digital’s Ball Pit, the spiritual successor of the Patapon series, Ratatan and a demo I did manage to play and cover, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound which found itself within the top 20. Absurdist titles also got a lot of looks as the Date Everything and Baby Steps also charted. Finally while we don’t really want to talk about it, adult titles have garnered a foothold on Steam and one game actually made the most played demos list, Femboy Futa House (No, I’m not linking it here…you can search for it on your own, you have the game’s name.).

So did you play any of the titles that made the list? Were there other gems you found? Hopefully at the next Next Fest I’ll actually be able to play some stuff. To view the full most played games at this Next Fest: June 2025 Edition, feel free to click the link right here.