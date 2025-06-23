Irem Collection Volume 3 gives us retro fantasy-infused shoot ‘em ups on July 1st

We have nothing but good things to say about the previous Irem Collection releases, so we’re most definitely excited for the 3rd volume, which is due out in only a couple of weeks from now for consoles and the PC.

Even though ININ and Tozai Games’ Irem Collection Volume 3 isn’t hitting until July 1st, 2025, they still dropped a launch trailer with additional media and details for the title. While we wished there was a larger number of games in these collections for sure, they usually put TLC into the experience, so we’re usually okay with the selection. In this case fantasy-themed shoot ‘em ups including Mr. Heli, Mystic Riders and Dragon Breed.

Check out that trailer and some screens below, and stay tuned for a review too!

Irem Collection Volume 3 | Launch Trailer



Today, ININ, Tozai Games, Irem are back with the third instalment of the Irem Collection! Get ready for a high-fantasy ride through one of the Irem golden eras where magic, machines and mayhem came together to deliver a trio of true arcade treasures! Unlike the previous volumes, this time, we will bring three fantasy-infused shoot ‘em up titles that will challenge your play-skill and imagination. Fly with choppers, broomsticks or dragons as you blast your way through skies filled with bizarre enemies and contend with some seriously intense action! Irem Collection Volume 3 will be available digitally only, coming July 1st on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, and Xbox for only €24,99 ($24.99 USD)! Meet Mr. Heli, the quirky, legged chopper with a whole lot of firepower! Debuting in Japanese arcades in 1987, this multidirectional “cute ‘em up” shooter lets you pilot through inventive stages filled with puzzle-like maps, hidden paths, and massive bosses. Mine crystals, earn cash, and upgrade your arsenal to keep those rotor blades spinning! This arcade classic created a sensation when it was released, and made players wonder how a game that looked so cute could kick so much ass! Magic meets mayhem in Mystic Riders, the 1992 fantasy shooter where you ride broomsticks and battle giant sky turtles, flaming demons, and other mythical creatures. Use your broom as a boomerang to block projectiles, dodge-roll past dangerous hazards, and blast through vibrant worlds. Don’t go it alone – team up in local co-op as Mark the wizard or Zeal the witch for an enchanted ride through arcade history. Mystic Riders features some very original gameplay mechanics, making it both interesting and fun to play – while also challenging players in ways that other shooters never could! Finally, from brooms to dragons – the 1989 arcade gem Dragon Breed throws you into a biomechanical nightmare! Ride into battle on the mighty dragon Bahamoot who can shield you from danger and scorch everything in your path. Think R-Type meets fantasy apocalypse – with wings. This fabulous coin-op was overlooked by many players when it was released, but now you have the chance to see for yourself why so many arcade aficionados consider this to be one of Irem’s best-kept secrets. Irem Collection Volume 3 Highlights: Three high-fantasy and sci-fi horizontal shoot ‘em ups from Irem

Included Versions:

Mr. Heli/Battle Chopper: Arcade (EN/JP), PC Engine (JP)

Mystic Riders: Arcade (EN/JP)

Dragon Breed: Arcade (EN/JP) Gameplay features: Optional controller enhancements, including rapid-fire button assignment and customizable control layouts.

Quick save/load and built-in rewind to keep the action flowing.

Display filters to recreate that original arcade look and feel.

Worldwide leaderboards to show off your high-score dominance.

Local 2-player co-op in Mystic Riders for magical tag-team action.

Packed with bizarre enemies, massive bosses, and legendary gameplay. Don’t just try Volume 3! Remember Volume 1 and Volume 2 are also digitally available on the same platforms. Collect all three and have the ultimate experience of Irem’s arcade legacy!