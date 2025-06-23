Iconic Nicktoons characters to join Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds!

Maybe it says how out of the demo I am, but the annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award aired this past weekend and in between the doling out of the orange blimp statuettes and slimings, SEGA released a very apt trailer for their upcoming racing title, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

While we initially thought the “CrossWorlds” aspect was a reference to the coming together of various SEGA properties. We definitely saw that as earlier trailers revealed Like a Dragon’s Kasuga Ichiban as well as long-time SEGA collaborator Hatsune Miku would be driving up to the starting line. “CrossWorlds” took on a different meaning with the reveal that Steve from Minecraft would be joining the roster.

So back to the Kids Choice Awards, the airing of a new trailer would seem out of place…however as we hit the 20 second mark we knew why this trailer aired where it did. As it was revealed that SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star will be competing against Sonic and friends! Nicktoons aren’t exactly strangers to racing as they have appeared in their own intra-company racing titles such as Nicktoons Racing and Nickelodeon Kart Racers, so they’ll definitely be competitive. The trailer closes out with a tease of two more Nickelodeon properties coming to the game, Avatar (Not the blue aliens…the Asian inspired element manipulators) and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

So as we creep towards the game’s September release date, it will be interesting to see what characters and properties will be joining the roster.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be coming to PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on September 25th, 2025.

