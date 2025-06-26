Prepare thyself…the Steam Summer Sale begins today

Much like the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, we are about to experience another absolute in life…the Steam Summer Sale.

This yearly tradition which the PC games storefront incentivizes publishers and devs to slash prices in order to garner sales will be taking place for the next two weeks. I know I’ve already sorted my wishlist (with 831 items), by the “discount” and lord knows I’ll be adding games and getting steam trading cards in exchange of my cold hard cash.

Steam has opted to promote their yearly rite of passage with an absurd rap video featuring some of the titles that will be discounted. I had to watch it…so now you should too.

The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is kicking off today, June 26th at 10:00am PST/1:00pm PST and will run till July 10th 10:00am PST/1:00pm PST. May your game libraries swell and you don’t overspend yourself to exhaustion! Hopefully my badge level won’t get too high this year…

Steam Summer Sale 2025: Official Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFf1AWnZVW0