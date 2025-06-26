Death Stranding 2: On the Beach out now on PlayStation 5

It looks like Hideo Kojima and the team at Kojima Productions have done it again! Their latest title Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been released on PlayStation 5 to critical acclaim and is now available for the general public to enjoy.



The team celebrated this critical response by releasing an accolades poster showcasing the high scores the game has received from outlets like Washington Post (Hi, Gene Park!), VGC, Guardian, Push Square, IGN and more. Our very own Tyler Nethers also gave high praise to the game, but given his review was posted yesterday, it didn’t quite make the accolades poster (You easily could’ve swapped one of the 80s for us, guys!).

In addition to the poster, the team also released a trailer showcasing Sam Porter’s seemingly idyllic home life is turned asunder as he has to embark in yet another adventure. The trailer showcases how lifelike the characters are, the strangely futuristic technology, how customizable your equipment is and of course the always necessary “Kojima absurdity” (Hi, Usada Pekora!).

The game might be out, but the team at Kojima Productions aren’t checking out just yet. As we’ve reported previously, members of the team will be embarking on a global tour to promote the title with the next couple of stops taking them to Tokyo, Paris and London in the span of 4 days. Godspeed weary travelers!

So are you ready to connect to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach? It’s available now exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Final Trailer ESRB



DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Game Premiere – Orpheum Theatre – June 8, 2025



