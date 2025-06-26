I’m sure everyone will be tuning in tonight when Arc System Works debuts their Arc System Works Showcase on their official YouTube channel at 9pm EST/6pm PST where the company will be revealing brand new titles including one from Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari.

However it seems seems the showcase won’t show everything the company is working on as they revealed that Arc System Works will be hosting a panel at Anime Expo in which Guilty Gear -Strive- producer, Ken Miyauchi will sit down with Japan Country Manager and Producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Satoru Homma to share details regarding the final character of Guilty Gear Season 4, Lucy from the much acclaimed Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

When Lucy was revealed to be joining the Guilty Gear franchise it was quite a big deal. While Guilty Gear characters have found their way to other franchises, Lucy will be the first guest character to ever grace the Guilty Gear franchise. I’m certain the panel will reveal how this partnership came to light and hopefully we’ll be treated to some footage of Lucy in action!

The panel will be taking place on July 4th at Petree Hall from 3:45pm to 5:45pm PST. It is not known whether or not the panel will be livestreamed or archived, so if you’re a fan of Guilty Gear, you probably don’t want to miss this!

The 2025 Anime Expo is happening from July 3rd to the 6th. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the following link.