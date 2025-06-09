Invincible VS shows there’s another comics based tag fighter coming out real soon

The empire of Robert Kirkman continues to expand. The prolific writer and creator of The Walking Dead, Invincible and founder of Skybound Entertainment just revealed to the world that they own a video game development studio, Quarter Up. What exactly is Quarter Up working on…well it’s a 3v3 tag fighting game based on Invincible.

In an “expletive” world premiere at the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase, we see Marc Grayson bloodied by his dad Omni-man, Lucan and Thula. As Mark takes what seemingly is a valiant last stand, he is joined by Atom Eve and Rex Splode! We see furious combat where characters are bloodied and given the reveal trailer is age gated on YouTube…we know Invincible VS is going to earn it’s M rating.

How did this brand new studio put together something so polished? Well the team at Quarter Up actually have quite the pedigree in fighting game development. The studio consists of staff who once worked at Double Helix…the studio that was responsible for the first season of the Killer Instinct revival! As someone who enjoyed Killer Instinct, Invincible VS certainly has piqued my interest.

Now let’s see if they can get a certain web-crawling hero into this game…I mean he’s a veteran of tag fighting games, having been in a couple and even one that was announced this past week.

Invincible VS will be throwing hands in 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation.

