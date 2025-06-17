See performance capture in action in the latest Mafia: The Old Country – Breaking Omertà installment

Hangar 13 is definitely keeping busy cranking out these new installments of their Breaking Omertà developer diary series for Mafia: The Old Country in advance of the upcoming game release.

The launch is still several weeks away, but we’ve definitely already had a pretty deep dive into the development process thanks to the steady cadence of the installments. The latest “Capturing Performance” episode shows off the cast’s performance and motion capture, and how they use the technology to pull it all together in-game.

See the latest Breaking Omertà below, and stay tuned for the August 8th, 2025 Mafia: The Old Country release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Breaking Omertà: “Capturing Performance” | Mafia: The Old Country



Breaking Omertà: "Capturing Performance" | Mafia: The Old Country

Watch this video on YouTube

Today Hangar 13 released Breaking Omertà: “Capturing Performance.” In this next installment in the ongoing developer diary series, see how Hangar 13 chose the cast — and captured the performances — of Mafia: The Old Country. Watch as the cast breathes life into an all-new roster of characters in a gripping and emotionally powerful story that goes back to the roots of organized crime in 1900s Sicily. Mafia: The Old Country launches August 8, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and is available for pre-order and pre-purchase now.