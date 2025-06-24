Start the journey to clear yourself of a murder you didn’t commit in Re:VER PROJECT -Tokyo-‘s PC demo

When people think of Tokyo, they envision a bright shining metropolis where people go about their day and crime is an afterthought. However when a politician is shot at a public event tensions rise, especially since you are the suspect! This is the premise of Nestopi Inc’s upcoming suspense title, Re:VER PROJECT -Tokyo-.

You’re Yukinori, a talent agency manager who is caught up in a criminal conspiracy and must stay one step ahead of the policy while finding the real culprit. The game has been making the trade show circuit in Japan (In fact the game will be present at the next BitSummit: the 13th Summer of Yokai in July) and is finally reaching the hands of gamers in the west in the form of a new demo available exclusively on Steam!

In this demo, you’re already a wanted man however you have another pressing matter to attend to. A young woman who is an idol was also caught up in this conspiracy and has fallen ill and you need to procure some medication to stabilize her condition. You would think a quick jaunt to the pharmacy would suffice, but as a suspect in a major crime this isn’t an option. Can you find an alternate means of securing this medicine and healing this girl in your care?

This game reminds me of such non-traditional adventure titles such as S.O.S. where your actions or inactions will change the course of your tale. The pixelated visuals also lend to the comparisons, it’s detailed, but not overly detailed and it’s very grounded. I know when I have some time on my hands I’ll definitely take a look at Nestopi’s rendition of this city as well as the secrets it may hold.

Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO- is set for a Winter 2025 release on PC and a demo is available now via Steam.

Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO- / Demo Release English ver. Trailer



