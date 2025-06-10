Devolver Digital celebrates Pride Month with merchandise…FOR CHARITY!

I never thought I could do good by buying a crop top (Those people who know me, do not put that image in your mind…even though I kinda just did that), but the fine folks of Devolver Digital is making that happen with their newest merchandise line where 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

The “Y’all Means All” merch collection which debuted today on the publisher’s online merchandise shop is looking to add more color to a gamer’s wardrobe. These products feature the designs of UK tattoo artist Love Rat featuring cowfolk and Devolver’s very own Volvy! The collection includes two t-shirts, a crop top, a keyring, a double sided sticker sheet and a cap. While these items won’t get to you in time for this year’s pride month (Everything ships in September), that won’t stop the publisher from taking your money now and sending it all to the Trans Lifeline, the charity that will be benefiting from this merchline.

For those who are unfamiliar, the organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2014 as a response to the suicide epidemic in the trans community. The charity has worked tirelessly to take down barriers which stops people from being their true selves.

So make your way to merch.devolverdigital.com and pick up a sticker sheet or a crop top (Look I don’t know if you have the confidence to bare your belly button in public), cause hey it’s for a good cause!