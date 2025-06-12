FIFA Rivals has hit the mobile arcade-style football/soccer pitch starting today

Get ready for a new arcade-style football experience with Mythical Games’ officially licensed iOS and Android title, which launches today.

Yeah, there’s a lot of buzzwords surrounding the features, such as “Player collectible ownership and trading through blockchain technology”, but the flashy visuals and fast-paced PvP gameplay, team building, skill-based progression, open marketplace for buying/selling/trading and all that makes it probably worth checking out for football fans.

Check out the launch trailer below, and grab the game on the Google Play Store and App Store at fifa.rivals.game.



FIFA Rivals WorldWide Launch Trailer | Football Mobile Gaming At Its Best



FIFA Rivals WorldWide Launch Trailer | Football Mobile Gaming At Its Best

Watch this video on YouTube

FIFA, the global governing body of football, and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced the worldwide launch of FIFA Rivals, the officially licensed arcade-style mobile football game now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Powered by FIFA’s global license and Mythical Games’ cutting-edge platform, FIFA Rivals delivers an arcade-style football experience with gamers building their dream teams and attempting to dominate their rivals by competing in live events and PvP leagues. Following a successful soft launch, the global launch introduces innovative features, fast-paced multiplayer, enhanced gameplay, and digital ownership, providing a fresh take on competitive football gaming. “Football is the world’s game, and we’re thrilled to bring its billions of global fans an experience that captures the thrill of the sport, with the accessibility of mobile gaming,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “With FIFA Rivals, we’re blending high-energy arcade gameplay with team-building strategy and actual ownership in gaming. This is just the beginning of what we believe will become a landmark title in gaming.” In FIFA Rivals, gamers can build their dream football team from their favorite stars, teams, and leagues, compete in real-time PvP matches, and take on live events to climb the global leaderboards. Dynamic gameplay and intuitive controls, designed for mainstream mobile gamers, allow users to pull off skill moves, trick shots, and signature plays from star athletes — each represented as a tradable digital collectible on the Mythical Marketplace. Highlights include: Fast-paced PvP gameplay designed for mobile users worldwide

Skill-based progression with real-time events and competitive leagues

Player collectible ownership and trading through blockchain technology, with no prior web3 knowledge required

PVE Scenarios Mode to hone your skills and relive highlights from famous matches

Access to Mythical Marketplace allowing gamers to trade, buy, and sell their way to the greatest football team. The launch of FIFA Rivals forms part of FIFA’s broader objective to make esports and gaming more accessible, offering fans across the globe a wide range of digital football experiences. The global launch of the free-to-play mobile game FIFA Rivals marks the latest milestone in this journey. FIFA Rivals is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. For updates and more information, visit fifa.rivals.game and join the community on X (@fifarivals).