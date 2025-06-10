See the latest dev diary and a full cinematic for Mafia: The Old Country

With Mafia: The Old Country launching on August 8th, 2025 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam), Hangar 13 has kicked off a steady drip feed of new content and media for the title including the latest Breaking Omertà dev diary and a full cinematic scene video.

The “Art Meets Technology” diary digs into the efforts they have put in to recreate the visuals of 1900s era Sicily, in-game, which is from earlier today. They also dropped a full game cinematic dubbed “The Initiation” which was first on display during the Future Game Show from this past weekend.

Check them both out below, and definitely come back for more as the August release draws near.

Breaking Omertà: “Art Meets Technology” | Mafia: The Old Country



Today Hangar 13 released a new video in our ongoing developer diary series: Breaking Omertà: “Art Meets Technology.” Learn how Hangar 13 is pushing the limits of graphical fidelity for Mafia: The Old Country and embracing new tools to bring the vision of early 1900’s Sicily to life. For the team at Hangar 13, choosing such a famously stunning location demanded meticulous attention to detail in visual presentation and authenticity to fully immerse players into this narrative-driven crime drama.

Mafia: The Old Country – “The Initiation” Full Scene



Mafia: The Old Country - “The Initiation” Full Scene

Over the weekend at Future Game Show, Hangar 13 debuted “The Initiation” full cinematic for Mafia: The Old Country, showing protagonist Enzo Favara’s formal pledge to the Torrisi crime family.