Anime Expo 2025 reveals its full schedule…so start planning your AX 2025 experience!

For the diligent convention goer who plans out every move they make at a show, now’s your time to shine! As the organizers of Anime Expo have just released the full schedule of this year’s show, set to take place on July 3rd to the 6th. As the biggest anime convention in the United States, they’ve certainly compiled some amazing programming in the past and this year is no exception!

The show which will emanate from the Los Angeles Convention center will play host to guests such as Naoki “Toshi-P” Yoshida of Square Enix, Motoi Okamoto of Konami, Writer Ryukishi07, Composer Akira Yamaoka, members of the English voice cast of DanDaDan (Abby Trott, A.J. Beckles and Aleks Le). Panels will give fans new exciting details on such projects and games such as Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, One Punch Man Season 3, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War and Season 8 of My Hero Academia. You’ll also need to keep your head on a swivel when you’re on the exhibition floor as companies such as Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, SEGA/ATLUS, Arc System Works, AmiAmi, Good Smile Company will be showcasing their wares hoping to lure you in with their siren song. Also, while it’s great to support companies, make sure to find your way to Artist Alley, so you can support artists looking to make their own dreams come true (And bring ID if you want to go to the 18+ section…pervert!).

So if you are fortunate enough to be attending Anime Expo, peruse through the show’s website and start planning your con experience. Direct links to the Artist Alley, Exhibitors, Panels and Special Guests can be found below.

Anime Expo will be taking place in the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3rd to the 6th. Tickets to the show are still available and can be purchased via this link.