Tune into a The Blood of Dawnwalker deep dive gameplay reveal event on June 21st

Rebel Wolves’ hot looking vampire action RPG isn’t coming to consoles and the PC until 2026, but the studio seems more than eager to show off how the project is going just in time for the first full day of summer: tomorrow, Saturday, June 21st, 2025.

Set to be livestreamed at 12:00 PDT/3:00pm EDT via their Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/dawnwalkergame (although there’s an announcement trailer on YouTube below), the event should run for more than 15 minutes and feature gameplay and developer insights and all that.

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Gameplay Reveal Event Announcement



The Blood of Dawnwalker — Gameplay Reveal Event Announcement

Watch this video on YouTube

On Saturday, June 21 at 12 p.m. PDT, Rebel Wolves, the development team for The Blood of Dawnwalker will celebrate the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – with a deep dive gameplay reveal event on their Twitch channel. Tune in to see more than 15 minutes of gameplay, developer insights into some of the game’s systems, music from the game’s composer and more. The livestream will be on the game’s official Twitch channel here: https://www.twitch.tv/dawnwalkergame THE BLOOD OF DAWNWALKER is a vampire action RPG from Rebel Wolves. The studio, co-founded by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, set the game in an alternate history 14th century, where players take on the role of a serf within a fiefdom that gets overrun by a clique of powerful vampires who establish themselves as feudal lords and rule with terror…in part by taking the player’s family hostage. In this narrative sandbox, players will forge their own story and make choices about saving their family or following down a different path. THE BLOOD OF DAWNWALKER is developed in Unreal® Engine 5 and is planned to launch in 2026 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.