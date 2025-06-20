Lies of P: Overture sells 3 million in two weeks, new patch incoming

If you were watching the Summer Game Fest stream, one of the biggest surprises was the fact that the much anticipated DLC expansion of Lies of P, Lies of P: Overture received the release date and it was available then and there!

It seems fans of the Belle Époque inspired souls-like were ready to return to Krat and experience new things as the puppet, P. So much so in just less than two weeks, the game’s director Jiwon Choi has revealed the expansion has sold over 3 million units across all available platforms. Here is the quote from the man himself.

“I want to thank everyone who has joined us thus far in our journey through Lies of P and the recently released Lies of P: Overture,” said Jiwon Choi, game director, ROUND8 Studio. “3 million copies sold is a huge feat, and our teams at ROUND8 and Team NOUGH are blown away by the reception since our shadowdrop reveal at Summer Game Fest.”

Despite the sales milestone, the team isn’t done working on the content, in fact an title update, version 1.9 serendipitously released this week with bug fixes and two key changes to content found in Overture. The first is how you can access the new content (You can experience Overture once you hit Chapter 5 of your 2nd playthrough) and the scaling back of combat difficulty. Full details can be found in the change log found here.

Lies of P: Overture is available now on PC, Mac, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

