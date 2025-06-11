Celebrate Boulder Dash’s big 4-0 with a new 40th Anniversary release this July

It’s been over 40 years after the first release of the original Boulder Dash in 1984, so it’s more than overdue for a celebration of the classic title for sure. To celebrate the big milestone, publisher BBG Entertainment is hard at work on the Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary release for pretty much every console and PC platform out there. The very content complete title, which features 180 levels, including new worlds, 180 new/updated levels, a level editor and much more, is slated for a July 24th, 2025 launch for just under $20 USD.

Check out the trailer showing off the game in action along with a plethora of screens and more game info below!

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary Gameplay 2 levels – preview June 10th



Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary screens:

Today German publisher BBG Entertainment GmbH is proud to announce the forthcoming release on all major platforms on July 24, 2025 priced at €19.99 / $19.99, which include PC, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, Mac and Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, of one video game industry’s iconic and much loved franchise Boulder Dash with a superb and exciting 40th Anniversary release. Starring the loveable central character, Rockford, this brand new 180 level dash and bash blast comes with a completely redesigned engine but staying close to the ideals, look and essence that resembles the original from the 80s.

The Definitive Purchase

The original million seller from way back in 1984 is a true pioneering genre marker, with its simplistic ideas, that has gamers hooked from the moment they load up the game. Immerse yourself in 40 years of video game history and experience the classic BOULDER DASH in an epic anniversary edition! Now, the iconic title returns with a completely new, faithful game engine and 180 new levels. A treat for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Your task: Collect enough diamonds in a cave filled with treacherous enemies and falling rocks to open the door to the exit. Here, you not only have to be skillful and quick to react, but also develop a suitable strategy more than once in order to survive. And once you’ve completed all 180 levels, you can use an editor to not only design new levels, but also download and play content from the worldwide Boulder Dash community for free. Never before has Boulder Dash looked better or sounded more spectacular!

FACTS ATTACK!!

6 new, never-before-seen worlds

3 new worlds created by hardcore the fans

180 completely new, balanced, and refined levels

Variety of new and unique items, including growing walls, slime, enemy generator, eggs, plus more

Construction kit to create, share, or download other players’ levels

Distinctive visual style that aims to blend original color schemes with contemporary themes

Option to select and play for one of the three main heroes, each crafted in line with the game’s original vision

Music and sounds composed by Germany’s most famous video game musician Chris Huelsbeck (Giana Sisters, Turrican, Star Wars Rogue Squadron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and many more).

BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary is distinguished and is equally vibrant and challenging as it ever was and will appeal to all gamers that love a challenge and puzzling out how to avoid the boulders so that ROCKFORD can pave a way to the exit without being crushed. Such a simple idea but one that has been copied and cloned 100s of times but Boulder Dash stands heads and shoulders above all comers and imitations!! The fact that BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary won at the prestigious Pixel Awards Europe 2025 in Warsaw on 7 June in the ‘Retro Roots’ category confirms the exceptional quality of the title. On the same day, the Boulder Dash Master Challenge took place for the first time. The winner was Adam Strzelczyk, who will now represent Poland at the Boulder Dash World Championship on 23 August at gamescom in Cologne.

Facts speak louder than words!

“We pursued two goals: Firstly, we wanted to bring the first three parts Boulder Dash I, II and III to life as faithfully as possible on current machines. Secondly, we wanted to spice up the classic gameplay with contemporary visuals and suitable new ideas such as growing walls, slime, an enemy generator, eggs and other things. All in all BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary is certainly the most comprehensive game in the series of all time: The first three games in the original Commodore and Atari look, more than hundred of brand new levels in a new look, and all tested and approved by the best Boulder Dash players worldwide. On top we have integrated a level editor which allows the users to create, play and share all these levels to Boulder Dash players worldwide plus stunning music and sounds from Chris Huelsbeck.”

For those that love the Boulder Dash experience or have yet to experience what this acclaimed brand offers and own a Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC or Mac!