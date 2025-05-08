Nintendo eShop Update: Ship Graveyard Simulator 2, Linea: An Innerlight Game

We’re exactly four weeks from the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, and judging from the games coming out on the Switch this week, June 5th can’t come soon enough. Nothing against any of the developers and publishers who worked hard on this week’s slate of games, but you’ll really have to dig if you want to find anything worthwhile. Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 is a sequel to the better-than-you’d-think game about salvaging shipwrecks, Linea: An Innerlight Game is a mobile game that got decent reviews on iOS and Android, and…beyond that, it’ll have you hoping June 5th hurries up and gets here.

Check out the full list below!