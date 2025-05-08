Nintendo eShop Update: Ship Graveyard Simulator 2, Linea: An Innerlight Game

We’re exactly four weeks from the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, and judging from the games coming out on the Switch this week, June 5th can’t come soon enough. Nothing against any of the developers and publishers who worked hard on this week’s slate of games, but you’ll really have to dig if you want to find anything worthwhile. Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 is a sequel to the better-than-you’d-think game about salvaging shipwrecks, Linea: An Innerlight Game is a mobile game that got decent reviews on iOS and Android, and…beyond that, it’ll have you hoping June 5th hurries up and gets here.
Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Digital Spotlight
Pre-orders:
- SPLIT FICTION – Jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this co-op action adventure*, where contrasting writers Mio and Zoe have become trapped in a simulation of their own stories. SPLIT FICTION keeps you on the edge of your couch with weird and unexpected moments as players have to coordinate and work together to overcome challenges. Players can also invite a friend to play with for free via cross-play on Nintendo Switch 2 with Friend’s Pass**. Jump into the action when SPLIT FICTION releases on June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Steer the course of history in Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Featuring new mouse controls that offer a more intuitive experience, players’ decisions will shape the cultural lineage of their empire. Construct cities and architectural wonders, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the world. Whether you choose to follow history or forge your own path, create a legacy that echoes through the Ages when Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. Pre-order the upgrade pack now on Nintendo eShop.
- DELTARUNE – Dive into the long-awaited parallel story to UNDERTALE! Fight or spare your way through action-packed battles as you explore a mysterious world alongside an endearing cast of new and familiar characters. Create your avatar, meet strange friends, and jump into the darkness: DELTARUNE is waiting! DELTARUNE Chapter 1&2 is available to play now on Nintendo Switch. The full version of DELATRUNE Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – Discover the decadence and danger of 1988 Japan in Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut. The definitive edition of the acclaimed origin story is coming first to Nintendo Switch 2. Players will have to fight through Tokyo and Osaka’s entertainment districts as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima in an epic crime drama. With the Director’s Cut, players will find deeper insights into character backstories and incidents with never-before-seen cutscenes, plus, the new Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode*. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Creator’s Voice – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – This week’s installment of the “Creator’s Voice” video series has arrived, featuring FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. Get a peek behind-the-scenes to see how this modern reimagining of one of the most iconic games of all time has been brought to life for Nintendo Switch 2. You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm68MEd3d5c. For more information on the Creator’s Voice series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
- Pikmin Bloom Anniversary – The Pikmin Bloom mobile app is approaching its 3.5-year anniversary! To celebrate, the app has been kicking off the Nintendo Consoles ‘80 – ‘95 Decor Pikmin in-app event. This special event is available until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. local time***!
Nintendo Music:
- Hey, listen! The Legend of Zelda Series Selects playlist is now available on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks****. A companion for your next adventure, embark on any quest with this curated playlist that spans the series. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Bearnard – Available May 9
- Beautiful Anime Puzzles – Rainy Days
- Blazing Trail
- Capybara Zen – Available May 9
- Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming
- Chaos Galaxy 2
- Dunk Dunk
- Ellphaser
- Final Zone – Available May 9
- Kitten Lost Her Box
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay
- LABRYNTH OF THE DEMON KING – Available May 13
- Laundry Simulator 2025 – Available May 9
- Linea: An Innerlight Game – Available May 11
- MOMIBOSU
- Ninja Fight – Available May 10
- Ship Graveyard Simulator 2
- Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight – Available May 10
- Spiritfall – Available May 9
- Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC – Available May 14
- The Abandoned Planet
- Trash is Fun
- Undivine
- Wings of Endless
- World Cup Soccer 2026 – Available May 9
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade – Available May 14
