Anna Williams and her new man sets foot onto Tekken 8 as Season 2 begins

It’s always Mishima this, or Mishima that, but some Tekken players are here for what type of mayhem is going to occur when the Williams sisters square off once again. Sadly in Tekken 8 those players were left hanging as only Nina was available during the launch and the 1st season of the game, but thankfully the developers won’t be making us wait longer to see what escalation will take place in this sibling rivalry.

Anna Williams is leading off the game’s 2nd season as she returns with a new beau. Still fuming after Nina killed her fiance, Anna convinced a weapons developer to concoct a new weapons platform she dubbed “Lovely Tom” With this new beau in tow she is going to find Nina and make her pay…with interest.

Anna is playable today by anyone who has purchased the Season 2 Character Pass or Season 2 Character & Stage Pass. For those looking to pick up the character a la carte, she will be available on April 3rd, coinciding with the game’s Spring update which will adjust gameplay mechanics.

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

TEKKEN 8 – Anna Williams Gameplay Trailer



TEKKEN 8 – Anna Williams Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube