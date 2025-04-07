Mark your calendars as Goddess of Victory: Nikke reveals their 2.5 year anniversary details on April 19th

My, my, the time sure does fly by. It just seems like 2 and a half years ago we were introduced to these female presenting humanoid cyborgs who are humanity’s last hope against the Rapture hordes. We’ve laughed with them, cried with them, celebrated victories and swallowed defeat. Hell…I’m not ashamed to admit it, I even participated in multiple costume gacha knowing full well I probably shouldn’t. Needless to say I’m but just one of the many players both male and female who have been enthralled by Shift Up’s sci-fi RPG shooter.

So I know I will be tuning in on April 19th when the developer will be sharing their plans to celebrate this 2.5 year anniversary on a livestream. The Eternal Chord of Unbreakable Bonds will likely chart what will be coming next for the game, announce some upcoming story events and possible new units. Hopefully there will be reward codes for players to redeem in game resources and maybe a free SSR unit as well.

Find out when the 2.5 Anniversary stream airs on April 19th 6:30 am EST/3:30 am PST (don’t feel bad about missing it live, the reward codes are usually good for a week!) on the game’s official YouTube channel..

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is available now for free on PC, iOS and Android.