Vol. 3 of Developer’s Diary Revive does more worldbuilding for Double Dragon Revive

Arc System Works and Yuke’s are teaming up to create a new entry in the hallowed Double Dragon franchise. The team started releasing developer diaries to get players re-acquainted with the franchise as well as set up the pieces for the game, in vol 1. we learned about the history of the series, in vol. 2 the Lee brothers of this iteration were highlighted. Vol. 3 goes into the history of the fighting style the duo are practitioners of, the spiritual energy which powers it as well as profiles of Marian and the ninja, Yagyu Ranzo.

I’m somewhat intrigued by the fact the series has veered towards the supernatural route while maintaining its post-apocalyptic setting that it uses periodically. If you want to read the full entry for yourself, you can find it linked here.

Double Dragon Revive will be hitting the streets on October 23rd 2025 on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Double Dragon Revive – Developer’s Diary Revive Vol. 3 screens