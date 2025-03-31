Spirit of the North 2 continues the epic folklore journey on May 8th, 2025



The original Spirit of the North was a lovely adventure title for consoles and the PC worth spending some quality time with, so we were quite excited that Silver Lining Interactive and Infuse Studio teamed up for what looks to be a magical sequel.

Even better than the news of a May 8th, 2025 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, is confirmation of a crafty physical Signature Edition for both the PC and PS5.

That physical edition will include quite a few goodies and will set fans back around $73 over at the official direct sales site, here: https://direct.silverliningint.com/products/spirit-of-the-north-2-signature-edition-playstation-5

Have a look at some new screens, the release date announcement trailer and game details below.

Spirit of the North 2 | Release Date Announcement



The call of the North beckons once more! Indie publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Infuse Studio are thrilled to announce that Spirit of the North 2 will launch on May 8th, 2025, bringing its stunning world of folklore, adventure and mysticism to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. In addition to the digital release, an extraordinary physical Signature Edition for PC and PlayStation 5 will offer devoted fans a treasure trove of handcrafted collectibles. This long-awaited sequel in the critically acclaimed series transports players into a vast and awe-inspiring world where a lone fox and its raven companion must embark on a perilous journey of healing, discovery, and ancient magic deeply rooted in Nordic legend. Wishlist Spirit of the North 2 now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and prepare to step into an unforgettable adventure. An Epic Journey Awaits Step into a world brimming with stories, as you take on the role of a lone fox, guided by a loyal raven companion. Your quest? To free the lost Guardians from the sinister grip of the dark shaman Grimnir. Across the untamed beauty of the Northern Isles, you will uncover ancient mysteries, harness newfound abilities, and cleanse the land of corruption in a saga of survival, magic, and legend. Immerse yourself in over 16 hours of rich, atmospheric gameplay, where every step uncovers new secrets and every challenge brings you closer to destiny. Key Features Forge Your Own Path – Customize your fox (and raven!) with a variety of appearance options.

Explore a Majestic Open World – Harnessing the full power of Unreal Engine 5, traverse breathtaking landscapes across diverse, hand-crafted regions.

Face Legendary Guardians – Cleanse corrupted spirits in epic encounters.

Harness Ancient Powers – Unlock mystical abilities to overcome obstacles.

Unravel the Secrets of the North – Seek out runes of power and unveil the land’s hidden lore.

A Living, Breathing Soundscape – Immerse yourself in a dynamic soundtrack that evolves as your adventure unfolds. A Collector’s Dream – The Signature Edition Awaits For those who seek an even deeper connection to the world of Spirit of the North, the Signature Edition offers a stunningly curated selection of premium collectibles enclosed in an oversized collector’s box with exclusive cover art. Inside, fans will discover: A signed, full-color art & lore booklet

Two embroidered patches

Four intricately crafted metal character pins

Two breathtaking art cards

A duo of mystical Runescript cards The Spirit of the North 2 Signature Edition is available for pre-purchase now for PC and PlayStation 5, exclusively from Silver Lining Direct, the official store of Silver Lining Interactive. Explore additional physical editions here. The spirit of the North calls on May 8th. Will you answer? Wishlist Spirit of the North 2 now and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime.