iam8bit details their 20th Anniversary plans with several events, both physical and via their site

If you asked me, iam8bit has been slinging video game related merch for as long as I can remember. However in the scheme of things, the company hasn’t been around as long as I thought. What started as an art show in 2005, a company was eventually formed selling limited edition t-shirts and gradually shifting into other products such as dvds, vinyl soundtracks, pins and even physical video games. The company also continues to lend their hand at organizing physical events such as Day of Devs and Summer Games Fest: Play Days.

So to celebrate its 20th year of existence the company is planning a series of events to celebrate the company’s history and works. The first event will be at next week’s Game Developer Conference, where attendees can grab an exclusive tote bag and shirt at the company’s booth on the show floor. In November, a gallery will be opened in the company’s hometown of Los Angeles and will feature pieces of from the company’s history (I hope they’ll be showing the Mega Man 9 Presskit they created for Capcom…man, I miss mine.) as well as new pieces from the company’s numerous collaborator. Finally, an event that doesn’t require you to be on the west coast, iam8bit will be planning a Rare Vinyl event where fans can pick up re-presses of vinyls that have long since sold out. This one will take place exclusively on their website iam8bit.com.

Happy 20th Anniversary iam8bit! Here’s to 20 more years, but if you can finally fulfill Order #34809 from 2016 it’d be greatly appreciated!