Take Backyard Baseball ’97 on the go as the game hits mobile platforms

Backyard Baseball wasn’t my childhood baseball…that honor goes to either LJN’s Major League Baseball or Konami’s Cyber Stadium Series – Basewars (Hey Mega Cat Studios…why don’t you try to revive this one as well!), but clearly there’s plenty of nostalgia for the franchise that Playground Productions in conjunction with Mega Cat Studios collaborated to bring the initial game of the franchise as Backyard Baseball ‘97 on PC last October.

Today we learned that the game will be coming to mobile platforms so it can get into the hands of its true target audience…kids (I don’t know how many kids have a PC). Even without access to the original source code, the team at Mega Cat managed to recreate the game to a tee. Players will be able to build a team of 9 from 30 playable kids, play exhibition games or participate in a league where they can ultimately become champions of the universe!

Since it is ostensibly a children’s app some compromises had to be made, the game doesn’t have a multiplayer mode both offline or online. However it means parents won’t have to worry about their kids getting into any shenanigans while enjoying a game of baseball.

Backyard Baseball ‘97 is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

Backyard Baseball ’97 screens

