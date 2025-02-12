Your very own Funko Pop can be ballin’ thanks to a new deal with the NBA

It seems if you’re looking to turn yourself into a Funko Pop!, your apparel choices can be a bit more sportier as the Everett, WA based collectible company announced that they have entered into an agreement with the NBA allowing the former to adorn your custom Pop! figure with logos from the league’s teams.

The Pop! Yourself service starting on February 14th will allow users to dress themselves in tank tops which can be adorned with their favorite NBA team’s logo. Users can also accessorize these custom creations with a basketball and/or trophy and be encased in NBA-branded packaging.

The debut date of this partnership actually coincides with the NBA All-Star weekend and FUNKO will be present at the NBA Crossover, a fan event that takes place before the star studded game which marks the middle of the NBA Season. Fans who want to experience the build process in person, meet NBA Stars and shop for NBA related Funko and Loungefly products at booth #126 which is where the company will be situated at NBA Crossover.

Pop! Yourself figures start at $35, it is not known at press time whether or not the NBA add-ons will cost extra (Adding NFL apparel to your Pop figure costs $5 more). So which sports league will be next to make their logos available for the Pop! Yourself platform? My money is on the MLS.

Pop! Yourself figures are available exclusively through Funko.

NBA Pop! Yourself product shots: