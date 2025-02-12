One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will finally set sail on the next gen console seas

Ahoy there fans of the Straw Hat Crew, Bandai Namco has obviously taken their sweet time announcing a next gen/new gen update for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (see our review here from about 5 years ago), but it’s now officially coming! Even though next gen isn’t really “next gen” anymore.

Anywho, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will land on the PS5 and Xbox Series X as new releases, but Bandai Namco was feeling generous and is also offering free upgrades for those who picked up the last gen versions. Nice!

Check out the new announcement trailer below, and stay tuned for the release/upgrade release date… in the near future. For now fans can vote for new character content for upcoming paid DLC for the game, right here: https://survey.bandainamcoent.co.jp/jfe/form/SV_3CwdRfSzFmtCoiq

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Next Gen Announcement Trailer:



