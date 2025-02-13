Lies of P: Overture revealed at today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation

Overture, a cursory google search has it defined as “an orchestral piece at the beginning of an opera, suite, play, oratorio, or other extended composition.”. I guess if you’re armed with that definition, you might be able to deduce when Lies of P: Overture will take place. The much bandied about DLC for the hit Souls-Like Lies of P finally got a reveal trailer today at today’s PlayStation State of Play.

The trailer features the city of Krat in the winter time and in a slightly less ruinous state than when we saw it in the main game. However despite that it seems P will have plenty of fierce opponents to take on and some new abilities to keep himself alive.

So since there’s an overture are we going to expect there will be a coda? Either way Lies of P: Overture is expected to be released this Summer.

Lies of P is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Lies of P: Overture – Announcement Trailer



P의 거짓: 서곡 - 발표 트레일러

Lies of P: Overture screens

