You can finally put Marvel Rivals on your shelves thanks to…Funko?

While I don’t think I’ll actually play Marvel Rivals, the game did draw my eyes thanks to its sleek re-designs of classic Marvel Characters. The game’s success was surely going to involve merchandise and it seems like the company whose first to the gate is the none other than the licensing powerhouse that is Funko.

Within 2 months of the game’s launch (although I’m sure negotiations, design and manufacturing probably started way before the launch), fans of NetEase’s free to play hero shooter can put some of their favorite characters on their shelves! Details on the first wave of collectibles from the game can be listed below and they should be available in any retailer which carries Funko Products.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

POP Games: Marvel Rivals- Doctor Doom (MSRP: $12)

POP! Doctor Doom has arrived to seize control of your collection! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this villain the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.9-inches tall. POP Games: Marvel Rivals- Magneto (MSRP: $12)

Don’t resist the pull—there’s a real connection between POP! Magneto and your collection! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this hero the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.85-inches tall. POP Games: Marvel Rivals- Iron Man (MSRP: $12)

Armor up your collection with POP! Iron Man! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this hero the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.8-inches tall. POP Games: Marvel Rivals- Galacta *note this is a Pop! Vinyl Super 6 (MSRP: $24.99)

POP! Galacta is here to sample your collection—just a taste! Expand your Marvel Rivals lineup by making this sassy announcer the next addition to your POP! Games set! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 6.95-inches tall.