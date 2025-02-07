LiSA begins her first ever North American tour this June!

Last year, a select group of San Diego Comic Con attendees were treated to a rare US performance by J-Pop Star LiSA and it seems that this would that success of that performance has led to something more in 2025. J-pop star LiSA performed a rare, first-time concert. LiSA is known for performing countless anime themes, such as “Gurenege” from the hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and most recently, LiSA could be heard on the second season of Solo Leveling where her song ‘ReawakeR’ is featured.

Fans who couldn’t attend the performance last year will get a chance to see LiSA as it was announced Thursday she would be teaming up with Crunchyroll to bring stops of her ‘Another Great Day” tour to New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The short tour will take place in June to coincide with her birthday with a special birthday show in LA on June 24th. In a press release LiSA said:



“My first NORTH AMERiCA TOUR is here! This is my first solo show in NY and LA, and my first show in Mexico in 9 years,” said LiSA. “I’m so excited! Thank you so much for waiting for us! For those who will see me perform for the first time, looking forward to seeing you! We will be bringing a lot of our precious songs with us. Let’s have a great time! Today is another great day.”

The dates and locations of the shows are as follows:



June 18, 2025 – New York, NY, US at Terminal 5

June 24, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, US at YouTube Theater



June 28, 2025 – Mexico City, MX at The Pepsi Center

Crunchyroll subscribers will get a 24-hour exclusive presale on Wednesday, February 12th at 10 a.m. local time in each market. The code will be available on Crunchyroll email newsletter. Ticket sales will be made public on February 14th at 10 a.m. local time in each market.