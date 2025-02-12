Own Radiant Silvergun without breaking the bank as it goes on sale on the Switch and Steam!

Video games as a medium and a hobby have had plenty of titles that have become the stuff of legend. Be it controversy or just a low print run, plenty of titles have demanded a high cost if purchased on the gray market.

Radiant Silvergun, a critically acclaimed vertical shooter which was developed by the legendary developer Treasure that only saw a home port on the SEGA Saturn and only in Japan. Out of reach and highly lauded, it was one of those titles which would demand a high cost to own. As re-releases of classic games became more commonplace, publisher Live Wire was able to release a port of this much bandied about title onto the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam (The game is also available on the Xbox 360…but that version was published by Microsoft Studios).

Now you can legally enjoy the title without breaking the bank…and on the go!

Flash forward to today, the publisher announced that the game will be going on sale with a whopping 60% discount. So now you can own this shooter that inspired yet another Treasure classic, Ikaruga. Full details of the sale can be found below.

Nintendo Switch: February 10, 2025 (Monday) – February 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Steam: February 11, 2025 (Tuesday) – February 18, 2025 (Tuesday)

While I doubt this game is going to get delisted anytime soon, but why not experience a game that people have literally paid hundreds of dollars for a fraction of the price?