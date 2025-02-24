Pinball FX’s Jurassic World Pinball packs finally get licensed Jurassic Park score

Zen Studio’s Pinball FX/Pinball FX3 has a lot of cool licensed tables and packs with oodles of great bells and whistles — but something we didn’t realize they were missing was the licensed Jurassic Park score for their two Jurassic World Pinball tables. Well now we know… and that’s actually no longer an issue since they have pushed out an update which adds the iconic score to the appropriate tables.

We’re sure there was some licensing things happening in the background as to why they were never able to acquire the original music, but either way, players can now hear the epic score in both Jurassic Park Pinball and Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem. Check out the video below for a sample of that too.

Pinball FX and the Jurassic World Pinball packs are available on pretty much all console platforms and the PC.

Jurassic World Pinball – Music Update!

Zen Studios, the leading global producer and publisher of digital pinball video games, announced that they’ve added the iconic Jurassic Park score to two Jurassic World Pinball pack tables in Pinball FX and Pinball FX3! Ready your bumpers and outsmart those raptors as you play through Jurassic Park Pinball and Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem, now with the epic and unforgettable score from the original Jurassic Park film accompanying your game. This update is live now for Pinball FX via Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and for Pinball FX3 via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The update will arrive on AtGames Legends 4KP machines at a later date. Pinball FX Jurassic World Pinball Pack Key Features: Jurassic Park Pinball plays through classic scenes from the original blockbuster film, from classic T. rex confrontations to outsmarting Raptors in the kitchen.

Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem returns us to Isla Nublar to restore order in an action-packed extravaganza — playable Stegosaurus included!

Jurassic World Pinball enables you to train Raptors, view the spectacular Mosasaurus feeding, and escape the deadly Indominus Rex. You’ll even experience Gyrosphere Valley using a playable gyrosphere pinball. Pinball FX is free to download for Windows PC via Steam (and is Steam Deck Verified) and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.