Atari and Jeff Minter’s Llamasoft assemble to reimagine I, Robot for consoles and PC

Atari is continuing their retro remake campaign with another super exciting announcement — a reimagining of the classic arcade title from 1984 I, Robot.

Teaming up with the legend Jeff Minter’s Llamasoft studio, Atari’s new take on the classic multidirectional shooter looks positively hyperactive — as would be expected from anything Minter touches. The environment is still a 3D kaleidoscopic visualizer, and that all-seeing eye is still in hot pursuit for any who wish to escape. Expect trippy and colorful visuals, as you can see in the media below, and a memorable pulsing, procedural soundtrack for sure.

I, Robot is headed to PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles, the PC and Atari VCS sometime this spring.

Check out the trailer/screens/details below.

I, Robot – Official Announcement Trailer



I, Robot screens:

Today, publisher Atari and developer Llamasoft (the studio behind Tempest 4000 and Akka Arrh) are jazzed to announce “I, Robot” — legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s reality-defying reinvention of the classic 1984 Atari arcade shooter of the same name. Reimagined in Minter’s signature assault of colors, shapes, and sounds, RETURN TO THE GRIND and experience MAINFRAME MAYHEM when I, Robot digitally manifests on PC and consoles in spring 2025. BREAK FREE from your creator. The objective of I, Robot is simple: take control of the ox-headed robot and outwit the all-seeing eye. But, remember, AVOID THE EYE at all costs, or else it’s GAME OVER, MAN. You’ll navigate across a 3D kaleidoscopic visualizer in each level by flipping tiles to open up pathways to escape. Make sure you don’t jump while the eye’s watching, or you’ll be ZAPPED away in a flash. If you make it across the tiles, you’ll have to race down a tube and BLAST away any enemy shapes that move into your path and try to stop you. Don’t get too comfortable, chump. Minter periodically mixes things up with arena levels that will ignite your synapses with onslaughts of lethal enemies. Need a break from the battle for freedom? FINE, jump into the “UNGAME,” where you can channel your inner Jeff Minter and play around with all the sights and sounds from I, Robot at a leisurely pace with no enemies around. Key Features of I, Robot: 55 platforming and arena levels

Unique tube-shooter bonus stages between each level

Llamasoft’s unique brand of mind-melting visuals

Procedural music that builds as you excel

Online leaderboards “Throughout his 45-year career, Jeff Minter has retained the spirit of a true indie developer, pursuing game concepts that catch his interest, working with a purposefully small team, and infusing his creations with his unique personal style,” said Ethan Sterns, Vice President of Games at Atari. “I, Robot — a reimagining of an obscure Atari arcade cabinet featuring a robot who has problems with authority — is quintessential Minter.” I, Robot will be released in spring 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, and Atari VCS.