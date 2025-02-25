Anna Williams and her new “man” Lovely Tom lead off Tekken 8’s second season pass

The Tekken series might follow the infighting within the Mishima clan, but the title also features another intense family feud. The Williams sisters Nina and Anna have had more than just crossed words with each other, having bickered and brawled throughout the franchises’ numerous entries. So it felt a little wrong when the full roster of Tekken 8 was revealed and the brunette Williams sister was nowhere to be found.

Well Harada and the Tekken Project team finally made things right as they revealed at yesterday’s Tekken Talk Live that Tekken 8 will have a second season of content and Anna will lead the way as the first character to be released for this wave. Sporting a blood red outfit to contrast with her sister’s cool blue couture, Anna’s biggest change besides her dual tone coif is that she now enters the battle with a modular weapons platform she dubs “Lovely Tom”. In the footage shown so far it seems what looks like a rocket launcher can fire machine gun rounds, rockets, lasers, poison rounds and even makes for a mean cudgel. Pair with her Koppojutsu and Akikido techniques she’ll be one to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Anna will be the first of four characters and two stages set to be released in Season Two with Anna arriving on March 31st for Season Pass holders and available for a la carte purchases on April 3rd. Season Two will also bring forth a slew of changes for the game which include adjustments to character moves and damage, a revision of how the online ranking system will work and more. For a more detailed breakdown of these changes, tune into the VOD of the Tekken Talk Live that aired yesterday.

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

TEKKEN 8 – Anna Williams Gameplay Trailer



TEKKEN Talk Live: SEASON 2 SPECIAL



