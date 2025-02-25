Ninja Five-O makes its triumphant return to PC and consoles today!

Retro game collectors know that games that are released towards the end of a platform’s lifecycle have the possibility of becoming rare and sought after. However Ninja Five-O isn’t that, in fact it was released in 2003 well before the Gameboy Advance’s end of life in 2010. However the fact that the game featured gameplay which reminded folks of titles such as Bionic Commando, Shinobi, and Rolling Thunder prompted plenty of curious gamers to seek it out, pumping up the back market prices. It seems Konami decided it was time to give this forgotten classic a second chance, gave detective Joe Osugi his badge back and told him to hit the streets once more.

Utilizing Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine Ninja Five-O returns to modern platforms with some features that are par for course in regards to retro releases. Not only will you be able to experience Osugi’s quest to keep Zipangu City safe, you can participate in time trial mode which asks you to complete stages in the fastest time possible. Quick Saves/Loads along with Gameplay rewind will ensure the battle won’t be too tough. Do your part to keep the streets safe from the threat of the Mad Mask organization!

Ninja Five-O is available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform.

Ninja Five-O | Launch Trailer



