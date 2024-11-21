ININ Games acquires the publishing rights for Shenmue III

ININ Games, who is best known for high quality collections of retro/classic arcade titles, has acquired the rights to Yu Suzuki and YSNET’s Shenmue III. Yes, the long-awaited 3rd title in the series has been out there for almost 5 years now for the PS4 and PC (see our review here), but we guess there must still be an audience for the game. The legendary original Dreamcast title is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, so that’s definitely an exciting milestone.

Either way, ININ now has the publishing rights for Shenmue III specifically (Sega, we assume still holds the rights for I and II), so we hope they do something cool with it. Maybe a forklift driving sim or a new lucky strike game? The companies worked nicely together on the release of Air Twister, so we’re sure that counts for something.

See the announcement below.

ININ and YSNET are thrilled to announce that the publishing rights for the legendary iconic game Shenmue III are officially transferred to ININ Games. Following the previous collaboration on Air Twister, this will deepen the relationship with the legendary creator Yu Suzuki and his team. Known for our commitment to celebrating beloved titles and bringing them to new platforms, ININ Games is excited to shepherd Shenmue III into its next phase. This exciting transfer coincides with two momentous milestones: the 25th anniversary of the Shenmue series and the 5th anniversary of Shenmue III. Since its debut, Shenmue has captivated fans worldwide with its groundbreaking storytelling, immersive open-world gameplay, and its legacy as a pioneer in video game history. Shenmue III continues this tradition, keeping the spirit of the saga alive for a new generation of players. We at ININ Games are honored to carry the Shenmue torch forward during such a significant moment in the series’ history. As we reflect on two decades of innovation and passion, we remain dedicated to preserving and sharing the journey of Ryo Hazuki with both long-time fans and newcomers. With this transfer, the story of Shenmue is far from over. We have exciting plans to celebrate these anniversaries, ensuring that this beloved series continues to thrive and inspire. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as we unveil our vision for the next phase of Shenmue’s legacy.