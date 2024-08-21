Journey (again) to the Savage Planet in 2025

Journey to the Savage Planet was one of the few bright spots of 2020, arriving just before the world shut down with a fun (if admittedly flawed) take on the planet colonization genre.

The studio that made the game, Typhoon Studios, may have been shut down, but that doesn’t mean the Savage Planet is no more. The creative team regrouped as Raccoon Logic, and today announced that Revenge of the Savage Planet will be arriving on PC and consoles in 2025.

As you can see in trailer below, the new game will feature a lot of the original game’s gross-out humour, combined with the exploration that Journey to the Savage Planet did so well. The two big changes in Revenge of the Savage Planet are that the new game will be third-person rather than first-person, and you’ll be able to have a friend join you for co-op.

We’ll undoubtedly learn more about the game before it comes out next year, but for now you can feast your eyes on the trailer.

Revenge of the Savage Planet | Official Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Indie Studio, Raccoon Logic (previously Typhoon Studios), have announced their newest title, Revenge of the Savage Planet will crash land into a solar system near you in early-ish 2025 for PC and consoles. Revealed during both Opening Night Live and the Xbox Gamescom showcase, Revenge of the Savage Planet brings back everything you loved about the first game in the series, but bigger and better in every way, with more planets, gear, critters, laughs, satire, and this time, in third person. Revenge of the Savage Planet will see you unceremoniously ousted from your mission to colonize space after the powers that be deemed space exploration far too costly and challenging, they ultimately made you redundant during your 80 years of cryosleep. So, stranded on an alien planet with nothing but your wits and whatever you can scavenge from the vibrant landscape, you’ll head out on an adventure to explore strange new lands, collecting and crafting new gear in an effort to make your way home. Playable both solo and co-op, you can jump into Revenge of the Savage Planet with a friend, partner, mortal enemy (we won’t judge), either nestled in the same room with split screen co-op, or even across the mystery that is the internets on the platform of your choosing with crossplay. Alex Hutchinson, Creative Director, Raccoon Logic Said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome budding explorers back to the Savage Planet universe. A lot has happened since we launched the original title – both in-game and life, with the whole studio being shuttered during a global pandemic. On the back of this, Raccoon Logic was born, and with it Revenge of the Savage Planet, which may or may not incorporate an element of the journey we all went through. The XBOX showcase today is the tip of the asteroid, and we can’t wait to show everyone the world we’ve created next year.” Revenge of the Savage Planet Key Features: Third-Person Online Co-Op & Crossplay – Play with your best friend, partner or hellspawn on/or between any platform and now in third-person! You’ll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering its secrets.

Couch Co-Op with Split Screen – Experience the nostalgia tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100% more corporate satire

Survive FOUR Savage PlanetS – Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds each with their own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, hopefully increase your science level… and you might even unlock new (yet still 4th best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe.

Space Action & Adventure – Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso and Grapple your way through the world! While you’re at it you’ll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software and maybe even a greedy CEO.

– Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso and Grapple your way through the world! While you’re at it you’ll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software and maybe even a greedy CEO. Habitat & Character Customization – Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you’re at it you can even customize yourself, and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe.

– Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you’re at it you can even customize yourself, and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe. Collect Alien Creatures – Intergalactic Hoarders can also use their Lasso to Capture and Collect dozens of strange creatures, then go visit them once they’re relocated “happily placed” in Pens outside your customizable space trailer in scenic Nu Florida. After all, who is the real dangerous enemy, the corporate profiteers who fired you or a slimy exploding alien creature?

– Intergalactic Hoarders can also use their Lasso to Capture and Collect dozens of strange creatures, then go visit them once they’re relocated “happily placed” in Pens outside your customizable space trailer in scenic Nu Florida. After all, who is the real dangerous enemy, the corporate profiteers who fired you or a slimy exploding alien creature? SAVAGE PLANET FRANCHISE – Originally released on Xbox, PS4, Epic Games Store, Steam, Stadia and Switch platforms enabling fun space adventures for millions of players across the globe. The original game earned multiple awards as a humorous, cooperative indie adventure, Then later Raccoon Logic developed the “Employee of the Month” version for Gen 9 consoles. Raccoon Logic Typhoon Studios captured the attention of press,creators and earned its Very Positive consumer ratings and Critics endorsements.