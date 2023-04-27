Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon gameplay, release date revealed

Fall is a big season for forest fires in the West Coast of America, so Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon’s motto “Feed the Fire” and it’s newly revealed release date of August 25th was revealed, it made me…a New Yorker rub my chin and go…hmmm. Non-sequitur aside, the follow up to from now famed game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has a veritable smorgasbord of information dropped today.
It’s always about resources, and in this case it’s a mysterious substance called “Coral”. This element would’ve been a solution to man’s energy issues, but instead the retrieval of this commodity destroyed the planet where it was found, as well as the star system it resides in. 50 years later, man discovered Coral has replenished on the contaminated planet of Rubicon 3 and all sorts of parties are scrambling back to the star system to get their hands on the substance to further their own goal. You the player are a mercenary and your decisions will determine who controls this precious substance.
Bandai Namco seems to be pretty confident that the title will sell gangbusters and has offered 2 very exclusive and pricey premium versions of the title on their webstore. The collector’s edition which will retail for $229, offers a disc version of the game (The console versions features a free upgrade to current gen consoles), a steelbook case and a figurine of a Core (it’s the mech you control in these games), the premium edition is for mercs with more credits than common sense will retail for a whomping $449 and offer a Core garage diorama that can’t really be worth a $220 upcharge. Of course for those who just want the game, pre-orders are available at your retailer of choice.
If Feed the Fire is a euphemism for throwing my hard earned cash at Namco Bandai this Fall then they’re definitely going to get a hardy chunk of my paycheck. Thankfully I’ll have a couple of months until the game launches on August 25th. I’ll definitely have a lot of options of where to play the title as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.
Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon screens:
Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Packaging/Editions:
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Gameplay Trailer:
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, the latest high-octane action game by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. will release globally on August 25. Combining the 25 years of experience developing the ARMORED CORE franchise and action games in the ELDEN RING, and DARK SOULS franchise, ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON is full of mech action, including fast-paced battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and is now available to pre-order at major video game retailers and at armoredcore6.com
A mysterious new substance called “Coral” was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity’s technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds themselves in a struggle over the substance with the corporations and other factions.
Featuring highly mobile and highly customizable mechas, ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will put players in fast-paced battles, where they can make full use of offensive and defensive maneuvers on both land and in the air to overcome foes. To be the most successful and profitable mercenary on Rubicon 3, players must master rapidly changing combat distances, using the environment for protective cover, and omni-directional battles to overcome challenging enemies and situations.
The game will be part of PlayStation Free Upgrades and Xbox Smart Delivery.