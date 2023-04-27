PlayStation VR2 officially coming to other retailers soon

In case you were not keen on picking up a PlayStation VR2 from Sony’s online storefront (direct.playstation.com), Sony has officially announced that the headset and bundles will be hitting various local and online retailers too! “Soon” at least, according to the latest tweet.
