Heroes of Loot 2 review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Orange Pixel
Developer: Orange Pixel
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E10+
Even though I apparently I loved the first Heroes of Loot, I’d be lying if I said I remembered anything about it. In my defense it was more than six years ago, and it would be an understatement to say a lot has happened over that time.
That said, based on my previous review, it seems like Heroes of Loot 2 has a lot in common with its predecessor. It, too, is a roguelike twin-stick dungeon-crawler, full of frantic action where you fight your way through room after room, clearing out monsters and picking up all the loot you can.
The difference this time out is that there’s a tiny bit of strategy, since you have two fighters at your disposal – one who has range-based abilities, and the other, a warrior. Consequently, you have to decide when you want to fly into rooms, hitting everything that moves, or if you want to sit back and little and fight them all from a distance.
Even if Heroes of Loot 2 has a lot in common with its predecessor, I’ve got to be honest: I don’t feel the same kind of over-the-top love that I evidently felt for the first game.
I mean, Heroes of Loot 2 is fine. It moves along at a nice pace, it adds in a bit of nice strategic elements, and it’s got a fun retro vibe. But there aren’t really any hidden depths (not counting all the hidden dungeon rooms) here, so it feels like once you’ve played it a few times, the game doesn’t have all that much more to offer. It’s okay if that’s all you’re after, but it’s all very much a case of what you see is exactly what you get.
Orange Pixel provided us with a Heroes of Loot 2 Switch code for review purposes.