Nintendo eShop Update – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Sniper Elite 4, Wartile

Another week, another quite large set of new digital releases for the Nintendo Switch.
The obvious big release of the week should be Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but there’s some ports of higher profile titles as well such as Sniper Elite 4, Serious Sam Collection, along with plenty of indie-sized titles including Wartile, 2URVIVE, Micetopia, Super Punch and more.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Visit Hyrule 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and experience the untold story of the Great Calamity. In addition to Link and Zelda, take control of characters like the four Champions, a young Impa and more. Use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity. Featuring wild combos and over-the-top special abilities, make your mark on the battles raging through Hyrule. A free demo is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com. Save data from the demo carries over to the full version of the game, once purchased, so you can begin the first leg of your journey today! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be available on Nov. 20.
- Sniper Elite 4 – Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic action across gigantic levels as you liberate World War II Italy. With unrivaled freedom, complete the campaign your way. Team up or go head-to-head with local and online multiplayer. Feel every moment with HD Rumble and pan the battlefield with gyroscopic controls. One shot can change history.
- Serious Sam Collection – Experience one of the most explosive game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion. Visit the ruins of ancient Egypt and roam through the vivid arenas of South America fighting seemingly never-ending hordes of enemies using an extremely destructive arsenal, including heavy lasers, rocket launchers, a huge cannon and an iconic minigun. Serious Sam Collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.
- Digital Spotlight
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – With the release of Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Calamity right on the horizon, now is a great time to dive in and experience the kingdom of Hyrule with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Follow Link as he suddenly awakens from a 100-year slumber to a mysterious world he can’t recognize. Experience a vast world you can freely explore. Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to learn about the world and characters before you embark on the journey in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available in Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Bop to the Beat With the Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Demo – The Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise game launches for Nintendo Switch on Dec. 4, but you can begin playing today with a free demo for the game, available now in Nintendo eShop. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is your gateway to personalized in-home workouts set to a full roster of catchy, chart-topping tunes. Try before you buy by warming up with the demo, and then transfer your profile to the full game!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Eldrador Creatures
- 2URVIVE – Available Nov. 24
- Arcade Archives GRADIUS II
- Art Sqool
- Azurebreak Heroes
- Brawl Chess
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Cake Bash
- Cape’s escape game
- Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond – Available Nov. 20
- DREAMO
- Educational Games for Kids
- Fall Gummies – Available Nov. 20
- Family Feud
- Fantasy Friends – Available Nov. 20
- Flatland: Prologue
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 05
- Karma Knight
- Max Reloaded II
- Micetopia – Available Nov. 20
- Monster Truck Championship – Available Nov. 24
- Outbreak
- Party Games: 15 in 1
- Ramp Car Jumping – Available Nov. 20
- SENTRY
- S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope – Available Nov. 20
- Star Renegades
- Stencil Art
- Super Punch
- The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat-
- Tracks – Toybox Edition – Available Nov. 24
- Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around the World
- Truck Driver
- WARTILE
