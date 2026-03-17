Zenless Zone Zero’s v2.7 “Champions Never Fall to the Past” releases March 24th with new characters, story content

Coming March 24, Zenless Zone Zero’s new Version 2.7 update is bringing the gamut of new content that returning players will already know to expect. We’ll see two brand new characters, a new chapter of the storyline, and a bunch of seasonal content to jump into! The new chapter of the Proxy’s story will have you participating in a competitions alongside some of your favorite existing characters. You’ll be in a battle hosted by TOPS to compete for the number one spot and get your prize. Plus, you can bring new characters Nangong Yu and Cissia along with you to get in the battle with some fresh feeling new gameplay!

You’ll find yourself and many of the faces you’ve met across the boundless story content prior facing against or with one another in this huge competition. The scale of the competition is set to drag in people far and wide, so you’ll never know who’s going to show up. Could the Sons of Calydon be there? Will you have to fight for your life to win against the renowned Section 6 Special Operatives? Or will they be on your side to bring down an even bigger, more intimidating opponent? Just beware the name “Black Wolf Romeul” as you make a name for yourself. Rumor has it he delivers a style not many before have been able to withstand and make it out of, let alone standing a chance of beating him. Who is the Black Wolf? You’ll have to get on and play to find out!

But you won’t have to find out alone. New agents Cissia and Nangong Yu will accompany you into the competition, offering just the kind of upper hand you need to make your way to the top together. Cissia comes to the Proxies from the Metropolitan Order Division with a distinctive style to give you the unexpected edge you’ll need to take on a threat like the Black Wolf. As an S-Rank electric attack agent, Cissia will be shocking opponents as well as gitting them with venom stacks as a means to increase her own crit rate. Cissia’s focus is primarily on stacking venom, and her moveset offers a variety of ways to ensure your opponents are always taking damage, even when you’re on the defensive. As her enemies get more stacks of venom, she is able to expend them through her basic attacks to hit even harder and deal bursts of powerful hits.

Also joining you will be Nangong Yu, the third agent joining from the recently introduced Angels of Delusion group. In 2.6, you met Sunna and Aria, members from the aforementioned musical group. Now, the captain and lead dancer of the group will join you as well on the battlefield. Nangong Yu is an S-Rank ether stun agent whose ability to motivate others allows her to enhance her team’s anomaly buildup rate against stunned enemies. While a fight is ongoing, Nangong Yu will be passively building up her Downbeat stacks from time and anomaly afflictions, which, as she gathers more, she can expend the Downbeat to inflict super powerful charged attacked that will help extend an enemy’s stun duration, setting her teammates up to finish the job.

If you were lucky enough to get both Sunna and Aria in version 2.6, you will obtain an exclusive wallpaper if you also collect Nangong Yu to complete the Angels of Delusion set. You’ll also get another chance to pull for Yishari and Seed again alongside the two new additions. Beyond the characters and main story content, there will also be a big event happening at the Simmer Hot Pot Restaurant at Lumina Square. Helping Blaze with some problems while also enjoying the fun new hot pot themed minigame. You can also join HSOS 6 in a challenge to take on powerful waves of enemies with two groups of 3 agents to compete for leaderboard positions and rewards, as always including Polychromes to help you get what you need for some free pulls for the new characters (Or the recurring ones if you missed them!) Don’t miss Version 2.7 when it releases March 24!