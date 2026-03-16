NVIDIA shows off impressive photorealistic DLSS 5 game footage at GTC

During NVIDIA’s GTC 2026 event today, the company spent a little time showing off the latest and greatest DLSS tech, and based on the AI-Powered DLSS 5 game footage, PC gamers should definitely take notice.

Demoing a variety of modern titles, including Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, EA SPORTS FC, Starfield and others, the company revealed some quite impressive photo-realistic results utilizing DLSS 5 — paired with impressive PC hardware specs too we’re sure. So when can gamers get their hands on DLSS for titles that support it? As soon as this fall for a variety of titles including AION 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Black State, CINDER CITY, Delta Force, Hogwarts Legacy, Justice, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NTE: Neverness to Everness, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, Sea of Remnants, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Where Winds Meet.

As for specifics, NVIDIA claims that developers can utilize photoreal lighting and materials in real time at up to 4K resolution. But don’t take their word for it, check out an assortment of really quite impressive trailers and more details from the GTC event below.

DLSS 5 Game Montage Video:



Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games

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Resident Evil Requiem:



NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Resident Evil Requiem

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EA SPORTS FC:



NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | EA SPORTS FC

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Hogwarts Legacy:



NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Hogwarts Legacy

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Starfield:



NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Starfield

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Zorah Tech Demo:



NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal | Zorah

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Today at GTC, NVIDIA announced DLSS 5, arriving in the fall, the most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018. DLSS 5 introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials. Bridging the divide between rendering and reality, DLSS 5 empowers game developers to deliver a new level of photoreal computer graphics previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects. First released in 2018, DLSS was an AI technology used to boost performance, first by upscaling resolution and then by generating entirely new frames. Since then, it has been integrated in over 750 games, becoming a gold standard for the industry. At CES this year, NVIDIA announced DLSS 4.5, which uses AI to draw 23 out of every 24 pixels seen on the screen. Today, DLSS is evolving beyond performance to transform visual fidelity in games. DLSS 5 takes a game’s color and motion vectors for each frame as input, and uses an AI model to infuse the scene with photoreal lighting and materials that are anchored to source 3D content and consistent from frame to frame. DLSS 5 runs in real time at up to 4K resolution for smooth, interactive gameplay. DLSS 5 will arrive this fall and be supported by the industry’s biggest publishers and game developers, including Bethesda, CAPCOM, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games. DLSS 5 will come to games including AION 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Black State, CINDER CITY, Delta Force, Hogwarts Legacy, Justice, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NTE: Neverness to Everness, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, Sea of Remnants, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Where Winds Meet and more. Here are quotes from Jensen Huang and partners: “Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again. DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.” – Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA

“Bethesda has such a rich history pushing graphics with NVIDIA, going all the way back to Morrowind, with that incredible water. When NVIDIA showed us DLSS 5 and we got it running in Starfield, it was amazing how it brought it to life. We’ve played it. We can’t wait for all of you to do so as well.” – Todd Howard, studio head and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios

“At CAPCOM, we strive to create experiences that feel cinematic, compelling and deeply believable — where every shadow, texture and ray of light is crafted with intention to enhance atmosphere and emotional impact. DLSS 5 represents another important step in pushing visual fidelity forward, helping players become even more immersed in the world of Resident Evil.” – Jun Takeuchi, executive producer and executive corporate officer at CAPCOM

“Immersion is about making the world feel real. DLSS 5 is a real step towards that goal. The way it renders lighting, materials and characters changes what we can promise to players. On Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it’s letting us build the kind of worlds we’ve always wanted to.” – Charlie Guillemot, co-CEO of Vantage Studios