Someone already turned on the bat symbol and players will get their hands on LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight a week early! 

It was always a flex when someone completed the test at school before class was over and it seems like the folks at TT Games are channeling that energy as they announced their upcoming game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight would be coming out a week earlier on May 22nd instead of May 29th.

While completing early doesn’t necessarily mean you’re guaranteed perfect marks, but given the developer’s track record with their other titles, I’m going to assume fans of Batman will have a grand ol’ time.

The title seems to feature a lot more brand synergy between LEGO and WB Games. Select Lego sets will include the ability to redeem gold versions of the batsuit and vehicles. Completionists should definitely get their hands on the following set to ensure you can patrol Gotham with bling’d out equipment.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to uphold the piece (er…Peace) when it comes to PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on May 22nd, 2026. A Switch 2 version will come out sometime later in the year.

Click Here to buy LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on Amazon.

