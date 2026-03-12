Nintendo eShop Update – WWE 2K26, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, Monster Hunter Stories 3

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including WWE 2K26, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!, and so many others.
Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can also check out a pair of additional Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics along with Mario vs. Donkey Kong as a Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics too.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- WWE 2K26 – The show continues in WWE 2K26, where fans can choose from the largest roster in franchise history with over 400 playable Superstars and Legends spanning multiple eras. With new match types, Universe mode and expanded MyFACTION mode, fans can step into the ring on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Pre-order WWE 2K26 Standard Edition today to receive the Joe Hendry Pack in-game!
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Embark on a new adventure as a Rider living in harmony with monsters in the third installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Amidst an environmental calamity, a monster hatches bearing a symbol of misfortune that drives two neighboring kingdoms to war. To search for the truth, the heirs of these two kingdoms venture into forbidden ground. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system March 13. Pre-purchase is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics:
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – Donkey Kong just made off with all the Mini-Mario toys, and now it’s up to Mario to chase his longtime nemesis and retrieve the stolen goods! Leap and battle through increasingly difficult levels as you use switches, conveyor belts, hammers and more to overcome the hordes of enemies that block your way. Before battling Donkey Kong at the end of each world, collect all the Mini-Marios and lead them to safety! The Mario vs. Donkey Kong game is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members1.
- Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics2:
- Mario’s Tennis™ – Sharpen your tennis skills with Mario and friends in this sports title released in 1995 for the Virtual Boy system. Immerse yourself in a virtual tennis experience as the characters run all around the court! Whether you prefer SINGLES or DOUBLES, aim for the top of the TOURNAMENT bracket. Game, set, match!
- Mario Clash™ – Bad guys abound on precarious platforms in the Clash House Tower. In this action title released for the Virtual Boy system in 1995, defeat foes as Mario by jumping on Koopa Troopas from above and throwing their shells at other enemies. But stay sharp! You may need to throw your shell from the opposing side’s platform to stun an enemy and then finish them off with another throw.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Lucky Day! – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Mark this green-filled holiday with some stellar game options for every kind of player. Dive into the fun of Pikmin 4 , where little flower-toting friends are sure to keep you company. Or, if you’re looking to get into some big, bright action check out Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted on Nintendo Switch 2, where you can defend your greenery from a shambling hoard! If you’re looking for fast-paced challenges that are all about skill (and maybe a little luck), Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong allow you to get up-close and personal with its dark, puzzle-filled world on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch! And you can step into Luigi’s green garb to grab some loot while avoiding being pinched by ghosts in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD!
Pre-orders:
- MLB The Show 26 – Step up and leave your mark in MLB The Show 26. Discover new Road to The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options, and true-to-life on-field action. Compete in the officially licensed Men’s NCAA College World Series, rising from a promising high school talent to one of the all-time MLB greats immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB The Show 26 launches on Nintendo Switch March 17. Pre-order is available now, with Gold Choice pack included with purchase on Nintendo eShop. You can also pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for up to four days of early access.
Activities:
- Unlock more fun with Nintendo Today! – Get ready for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with Nintendo Today!3, Nintendo’s free app for smart devices. Receive one digital Collectible Card based on the movie by opening the app and tapping the card each day. With 40 different cards to discover, there’s always something new waiting for you – now through June 10! Collect your first set of three cards during the promotional period (until May 31 11:59 p.m. PT), and you’ll score 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points4. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/8e0ae86a3dcc364d#today.
- Mario Kart World My Nintendo Open Series: Week 2 – Jump into the Mario Kart World My Nintendo Open Series and hit the track for three weeks of fast-paced fun. This week, test your skills in Coin Runners! You can also take a screenshot of your epic moments from the events and share your best shots online using the Nintendo Switch app. Use #MAR10Day to connect with fellow racers and showcase your best moves! For more information, check out this page: https://my.nintendo.com/news/a78895afee7e446a.
Nintendo Music:
- Paws-itively Adventurous Sounds! – Get ready to pounce back into the colorful Sprixie Kingdom and Lake Lapcat with the soundtrack from the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game, available now on Nintendo Music5! Bob, dash, and jump along to tracks like “World Clear!,” “Mystery House Entrance,” “Snowball Park” and more! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Last chance to save with the MAR10 Day Sale! – Share the fun with savings on select games featuring Mario and friends during the MAR10 Day Sale! Act fast – this sale ends March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/mar10-day-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice – Available March 18
- Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! – Available March 16
- Royal Revolt Survivors – Available March 16
- Deadzone: Rogue – Available March 17
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – Available March 17
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Available March 18
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10 Casual Games Collection
- Adventurous Slime – Available March 13
- Bean Beasts
- Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime – Available March 16
- Bubblegum Galaxy
- Collector’s Cove
- Collie Call: The Future is Calling
- Coralia and the Ocean of Stars
- Cowboys
- CreArt – Painting by Numbers
- CRYZON part4
- Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
- DecaDungeons
- Deckline – Available March 13
- DigDigDrill – Available March 18
- Don’t Mess With Bober – Available March 13
- EGGCONSOLE Advanced LORD MONARCH PC-9801
- Emerland Solitaire 2 Collector’s Edition
- Fairywood Survivors
- Fly or Fly
- Goritaire – Available March 18
- Hidden Cats in Spooky Village
- Japanese Rural Life Adventure
- Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain – Available March 13
- Jukai Maze
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan
- Let’s Freeze Some Penguins – Available March 18
- Letters to Arralla – Available March 18
- Memory Rewind
- MLB The Show 26 – Available March 17
- Noire Police Detective: Gangster Drama Simulator
- Opus Magnus: Complete Edition – Available March 17
- Parkour Labs
- Penguin – Available March 13
- PiyoRide!
- Pocket Drift Rally
- Quick Brain Letter Hunt
- Quick Deduction Short Stories
- Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly
- Sand Seeker – Available March 14
- Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2
- Shop Simulator Collection Bundle: Trading Card & Collectible Cars & Retro Geek – Available March 17
- Six Seven Nights
- Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 5
- Speed Boom: Last Delivery
- Spin Path 2
- Twins or Tens
- UFOPHILIA
- Ultra Bonk Survivors
- Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury
- VoidFront: Galactic Warfare
- Wrack: Reclamation
- Zumba – Galactic Marble Blast
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.