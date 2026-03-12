Nintendo eShop Update – WWE 2K26, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, Monster Hunter Stories 3



There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including WWE 2K26, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!, and so many others.

Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can also check out a pair of additional Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics along with Mario vs. Donkey Kong as a Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics too.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

